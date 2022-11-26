Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack.
Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
The 1,500 pound rig is towed on the ice via a Polaris 1,000 on tracks. When on the road, the shack can be reconfigured to create cargo space for the hauling the ATV.
The fancy ice shack made a appearance recently on Damariscotta Lake, at a meet-up of popular Maine YouTube channels. Maine Trout Whisperer toured the shack, and documented it in his most recent video on the channel. Check it out in the video above, starting at 7:50.
The epicness of the ice shack is well documented in a recent video on Joe Holland's YouTube channel. The tour starts at 31:53 in the video above.
If you see the shack out on the ice, don't come knocking for bait. Sabago Bait says the shack ins't a mobile bait shop.
