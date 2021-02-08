Mainers Can Fish Free This Weekend

Ice fishing is all the rage during the cold Maine winter months. Until recently, we haven't had cold enough weather to produce enough ice for safe fishing. The cold temperatures have finally formed a thick layer over most ponds and lakes, so there are more and more people joining in on the fun.

If you're new to ice fishing and want to give it a try, or may you only like to fish a day or two a year, this is the perfect way for you to do just that.

According to Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, this weekend, February 13th and 14th, are the first of two FREE fishing weekends in Maine. The other happens during the summer months.

The FREE fishing weekend is opened to anyone, except those whose license has been suspended or revoked. Aside from fishing without a license, all other laws and regulations apply on these days.

Please be sure to remember that you should always take extra caution anytime you're on the ice, and if it doesn't look safe, it probably isn't.

