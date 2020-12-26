Iggy Azalea Claims That Playboi Carti Was Playing Video Games While She Was Giving Birth to Their Son

Iggy Azalea called out her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti for not seeing their son on Christmas along with a number of startling claims.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Carti released his album, Whole Lotta Red. The "Fancy" singer called him out for not seeing their son, Onyx, during the holiday.

"Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son," she tweeted. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas anymore? TRASH."

Azalea then claimed that Carti was in Philidelphia playing his PS5 when Onyx was born, although it was a scheduled C-section. "I had Onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time," she explained.

She then shared a photo of Onyx's birth certificate, which does not include Carti. "And even tho Onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted, on some weirdo s--t he has still refused to sign his birth certificate," she shared. "He’s 9 months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name."

Azalea continued her Twitter thread by reporting that Carti was at her home last night professing his love. "So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a-s s--t that happens at the expense of my son," she clarified.

"This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48 hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl," she wrote. "Although you hid in a whole closet from my housekeeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess."

