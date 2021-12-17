Iggy Azalea Ate an Edible and Watched the Wrong ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

How did this even happen...?

Iggy Azalea was prepared to watch the newest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, but somehow accidentally re-watched 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Early Friday (Dec. 17) morning, the "Black Widow" rapper revealed on Twitter that after eating an edible, she decided she wanted to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released in theaters Thursday (Dec. 16). Azalea said she wanted to make sure that she watched the flick before she came across any spoilers about the plot on social media.

"Spent the last 38 mins feeling like the storyline was oddly familiar," Azalea tweeted. "Turns out, yes - I am watching Spider-Man: Far From Home [the second film in the franchise, released in 2019]."

"It’s me, your clown queen. Gather," the rapper added.

The third installment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man franchise takes place directly after Spider-Man: Far From Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No Way Home features other Marvel characters including Dr. Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to CNN Business, the movie is projected to have a $130 million opening weekend in North America. Thursday night's screenings brought in over $50 million, which made it the third biggest Thursday opening ever.

If weekend estimates are correct, the movie could become the only film during the COVID-19 pandemic to open with more than $100 million.

Ironically, the biggest movie opening weekend during the pandemic belongs to one of Spider-Man's arch-nemeses. Venom: Let There Be Carnage had a $90 million opening weekend back in October.