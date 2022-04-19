Iggy Azalea Claims Airline Sold Her Seats, Wouldn’t Return Luggage While Traveling With Baby

Iggy Azalea called out an airline on Twitter in a warning to other parents traveling with their children.

The "Fancy" rapper claimed that American Airlines sold the seats she bought for herself and her baby Onyx shortly before the flight was due to take off. Making matters worse, she alleged that they were almost left stranded overnight without their bags since there were no other flights with open seats available through the airline.

"I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir," Iggy tweeted. She added that she talked to airline representatives about her plight, but they weren't overly helpful by the sound of it.

"I explained why stranding me is one thing but taking a babies [sic] luggage is pretty s--t. There’s stuff he really needs. They do not care," the hit-maker wrote. "Lucky I booked a different airline but the average person would’ve been a-- out and f---ed I so just wanted to warn other moms… Be careful!"

Check out Iggy's initial tweets below:

The "Sally Walker" rapper shared a couple more tweets about the topic. She commiserated with another mom who shared a similar story.

"I was heated," Iggy wrote after the mom talked about being left behind in Texas. "Mom protection mode is no joke!"

She also added that her son was a champion through the whole process. "We didn't get home til 3am after all that... He didn't cry once," she wrote. "Ughhh I'm so lucky to be his mama!"

Read all she had to say on the topic below:

Iggy wasn't the only parent who had some complaints about traveling the skies yesterday. Several other parents took to social media to complain after their pilots announced that the mask mandate for flying had been voided in the middle of a flight.

The New York Post notes some people celebrated the sudden change of policy. However, parents traveling with unvaccinated children or kids too young to wear masks were not thrilled.

"I am on a plan[e] with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate has just this minute ended," one frustrated mom wrote. "Ppl clapped & took off their masks. Here we are having boarded a plane with our kids. Very upset, @Delta, that this was announced mid flight."

"I'm mid flight and the pilot just came on and announced we no longer have to wear masks," another parent tweeted. "Now I'll spend the rest of the flight next to my immune compromised son listening to maskless passengers hack and sneeze."

Others shared their experience, and some Twitter users weighed in with their own thoughts about the topic.

Check out tweets below: