Ice Carousel: Photos and Videos of the Record Breaker

There are some incredible photos & videos of the ice carousel and all the activity on Long Lake, St. Agatha Saturday.

Watch as the the markers line up and they set the world record for the biggest ice carousel, Saturday around 12 pm.



Some of the images are from the prep work this past week, Helicopters landed on the ice surface as part of the big event while crews were busy moving around to get the carousel perfected.

To get the ice carousel to spin, the team used this great contraption to make it go. Watch it in action as it gets started from this aerial view.

Maine held the record in April 2018 as the same group of self-described “working-class citizens” put in an amazing effort. Members of the Facebook Group - Northern Maine Ice Busters - said they want to reclaim the record and get the “trophy back where it belongs."

Take a look at a video of the 2018 record in Maine.

A group from Finland recently held the world record when they created this gigantic ice carousel.

It’s called the "ditcher" and it does exactly what the name says. Watch this birds-eye view as the carousel is formed.

A lot of credit goes out to the crew who spent many long hours and organizing a lot of moving parts to set another world record for northern Maine.