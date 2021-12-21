12-Year-Old Starts Ice Shack Rental Business, Long Lake, Maine

Ice Shack Rentals

The parents of a local 12-year-old boy posted on Facebook about his plans to start an ice shack rental business on Long Lake. In fact, he's already started.

His name is Carter and he has an insulated 2021 Mission Ice Shack ready for rental. The post is from his mom, Jessica Plourde Cyr, who said he wants to expand the business with more rental shacks in the near future.

Business Plan

Carter has a business model that includes outfitting the shacks, creating a logo with the business name, getting the word out with marketing, and pricing. The post also said he is keeping track of expenses and income as well as developing customer relations. He will have ice fishing gear available in the shack to use.

Carter's Facebook

His mom sent us a message about a Facebook page Carter started to help promote the business. It's a good way to get the word out about "Carter's Long Lake Ice Shack Rentals."

Giving Back to the Community

Carter is also giving back to the community in so many ways. The post from Jessica said “The ice shack has a beautiful backstory that involved raising money for a teen girl from Maine with a rare cancer.”

The business is structured so Carter will take part of the rental money to reimburse the cost of the Mission shack. He also will donate a portion to local charity.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Carter and the family on a great idea that will give people the fun of ice fishing and also help out in the community. We wish him the absolute best and look forward to seeing updates about his success.

