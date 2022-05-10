‘Hustle’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Searches For Basketball Glory

Adam Sandler looks to build off the box-office success and critical acclaim of his recent basketball thriller Uncut Gems with his latest Netflix production, Hustle. This time, Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers; when he’s looking for uncut gems in this film, they’re undiscovered basketball prodigies he can sign for his team. But like Howard from Uncut Gems, Sandler’s Hustle character, Stanley Sugarman, is a bit of a loser. He’s been working for years, but can’t get ahead. He travels the world looking for undiscovereed talent, but what he really wants to do is coach a pro team.

He thinks he finds his meal ticket in Spain, where he finds an unsigned player he believes can be an NBA star. (He’s played by Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez, so he’s definitely in the right ballpark — er, basketball court.) But of course, as you’ll see in the trailer below, there are some complications...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?

Hustle premieres on Netflix on June 8.

