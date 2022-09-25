Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5

Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon.

The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.

Unclaimed or leftover tags will be available to purchase on a first come, first serve basis. The tags will be sold online on the MDIFW website. As is with all antlerless permits, they will be sold by designated WMDs around the state. A hunter may hold multiple antlerless permits. You do not need to fill your tag before you purchase another.

Tags cost $14 ($12 tag + $2 agent fee). The $12 will go to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Maine Deer Management Fund. The newly created program works to enhance deer habitat. The funds are used for predator control, and to acquire or enhance deer habitat. In addition to antlerless deer permit fees, $2 from collected deer registrations will go to the management fund. Doe tags are expected to fetch over $750,000 for the fund. The collected funds will be matched 3:1 with money from the Pittman-Robertson Act.

Maine resident hunters will get a jump-start on the gun season October 29, for Maine Residents Only day. Youth Hunters also get a special day to hunt, October 22. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day.

The season wraps up with a two week (in some areas) muzzleloader season. Week one, November 28 through December 3, is statewide. Week two, December 5-10, is only in WMDs 12, 13, 15-18, 20-26, 29.