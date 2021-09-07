‘Impeachment: American Crime Story': How to Watch on TV or Stream

Wondering how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story? After a series of delays, some of which were related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Impeachment: American Crime Story is finally here.

The third "self-contained mini-series" from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Bryan Falchuk's American Crime Story saga details the unraveling of former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and his eventual impeachment.

Lewinsky has a production credit for the project, and Murphy told Variety that it is anything but an honorary one. “She’s involved with every script, gives a lot of insights and thoughts,” he said. "The great thing about the story that we’re telling is it’s Monica’s story, which I think needs to be told."

The season boasts a star-studded cast. Beanie Feldstein of Booksmart fame assumes the role of Lewinsky. She plays against the likes of Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. We got a first glimpse at the stars in character when the long-awaited trailer debuted back in August. Check it out below:

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres today (Sept. 7) at 10 pm ET and will be available to watch in a variety of ways. Fans can tune in on FX tonight. If you don't have access to the network, there are other ways to watch the show, which is expected to play out across 10 hour-long episodes released on a weekly schedule.

Hulu subscribers can expect to watch each episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story on the streaming service approximately 24 hours after it premieres on FX. You can also watch the drama play out with a Sling TV or Vidgo subscription.

Impeachment: American Crime Series follows two previous seasons from the American Crime Story saga: The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. A behind-the-scenes video released earlier this month offers fans a closer look into the series and explains the desire to tell the story from the point of view of Lewinsky, Tripp and Jones.

The saga is not without controversy. For instance, last month Paulson addressed the decision to wear a fat suit to portray Tripp. However, it goes without saying that anticipation is high to watch the drama play out over the coming weeks.