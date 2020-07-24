How to Become a Maine Guide

Ever wanted to be a Maine Guide? Naked and Afraid's Ryan Holt can even help!

Kevin, the owner and lead Maine Guide at Bug'n Out Adventures and Maine Guide School 360, invited Jeremy Grant to a retreat training weekend that was part of a class to become a Maine Guide. He was all in! Jeremy jumped at the chance to hang at the Human-Nature Hostel for three days studying. They would get some backwoods training, from not only Kevin but also Ryan Holt - yes, THE Naked and Afraid Mainer!

YouTube via Discovery UK

Ryan really knows his survival skills and the hostel he created is fantastic. Jeremy packed his bags and headed to the mountains to see just how to people work to become a Maine Guide?

If you love Maine and want to spend all your time in the woods...then Bug'n Out Adventures and Maine Guide 360 is right up your alley! Maybe you'll get the elusive Maine Guide badge.