Houlton Police Alerting Public on Increase Overdose Responses

The Houlton Police Department want to make the public clear that they have seen an increase in responses to overdoses in recent weeks. A dangerous mix of Fentanyl and Carfentanil are being cut into other substances. Here is the post from the Houlton Police Facebook page:



The message is quite simple and the HPD are doing their part in alerting the public. The link in the post to the Power of Prevention. You can use any of their resources and offer 24-hour hotlines and help. If you are one reading this who needs the help. Just do it. Call. Walk in. You can do it, and you must do it. There are many great resources in this community and many great people who are there to help you, without judgement.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. Has seen a spike in Fentanyl overdoses. Fentanyl accounted for nearly 60% of US overdose deaths in 2020. The state of Maine is set to break the record overdose deaths in a year, in 2021. Maine saw a spike in overdose deaths in 2020. This summer, a similar alert went around Washington and Penobscot County through the State's new text service.

The post from the HPD cited that Narcan has been used in some cases to revive the individuals. Narcan is a needle-free way to treat someone of a suspected opioid overdose. Narcan is free in the State of Maine and widely available. You can contact the same people at the Power of Prevention to access Narcan.

