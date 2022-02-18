Houlton Man Charged With Assault in Stabbing Incident

A 20-year-old Houlton man is behind bars in connection with a stabbing at an apartment just off North Street that sent a man to the hospital.

Houlton Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 22 Smyrna Street shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Police Chief Timothy DeLuca.

When Houlton Police Officer Ethan Jacques arrived at the apartment house, he was confronted by a woman reporting someone needed assistance on the second floor. Officer Jacques entered the residence and found a man who had sustained stab wounds.



Houlton Ambulance responded within moments and transported the victim to the nearby Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. Police did not release the identity of the injured man.

Chief Deluca said the suspect was located in the same building on Smyrna Street and was taken into custody with the assistance of Detective Jasmine Cyr.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 20-year-old Jerad Sturtevant of Houlton. Sturtevant was charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, a Class “A” Felony. He is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 surety.

A joint investigation by the Houlton Police Department and the Maine State Police remains active, Deluca said.

