Houlton Man Arrested for Burglary, Theft and Criminal Mischief

An 18-year-old man from Houlton has been charged with theft, burglary and criminal mischief following his arrest for breaking into Coles Shoe Store.

Houlton Man Faces Several Charges

Dylan James Raymond may be facing additional charges, according to the Houlton Police Department.

Foot Chase after Breaking into Local Store

He was taken into custody after overnight patrols tracked him to Coles and a burglary in progress. When Cpl. Wyatt Foster arrived on scene, Raymond fled on foot. He was apprehended near Cary Library after a chase, said Chief Deluca.

Ongoing Investigation

HPD had been receiving reports of damage to residential and businesses properties, as well as destruction of property and items stolen.

MORE NEWS: Three People Arrested in Maine for Drug Trafficking and Possession

Multiple Charges

Raymond is facing several charges: Five counts of Motor Vehicle Burglary, five counts of Theft, twelve counts Criminal Mischief, one count of Burglary of a Building, and one count for Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

Bail Set at $5,000 Cash

He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash. Police continue to investigate the case.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

More information will be posted when it is released and made available. Get breaking news as it happens with a free download of the station’s app.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.