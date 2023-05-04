Houlton Man Arrested for Burglary, Theft and Criminal Mischief
An 18-year-old man from Houlton has been charged with theft, burglary and criminal mischief following his arrest for breaking into Coles Shoe Store.
Houlton Man Faces Several Charges
Dylan James Raymond may be facing additional charges, according to the Houlton Police Department.
Foot Chase after Breaking into Local Store
He was taken into custody after overnight patrols tracked him to Coles and a burglary in progress. When Cpl. Wyatt Foster arrived on scene, Raymond fled on foot. He was apprehended near Cary Library after a chase, said Chief Deluca.
Ongoing Investigation
HPD had been receiving reports of damage to residential and businesses properties, as well as destruction of property and items stolen.
Multiple Charges
Raymond is facing several charges: Five counts of Motor Vehicle Burglary, five counts of Theft, twelve counts Criminal Mischief, one count of Burglary of a Building, and one count for Aggravated Criminal Mischief.
Bail Set at $5,000 Cash
He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash. Police continue to investigate the case.
News Updates and App Alerts
More information will be posted when it is released and made available. Get breaking news as it happens with a free download of the station’s app.
