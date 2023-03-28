The Hope and Justice Project 2ND ANNUAL COLOR ME 5K RUN/WALK is taking place on April 29 in Presque Isle.

Kicks Off at the Sargent Center in Presque Isle

The event is scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm. It all starts at the Sargent Center located at 24 Chapman Road. Registration is from 9am to 10 am and it is free. The run/walk begins at 10 am. You can also register online.

This is for everyone to get involved. You are encouraged to make a team with family members, friends and co-workers. There will be activities and door prizes for you to win.

Public Awareness Event

“Hope & Justice Project is hosting this public awareness event to help strengthen the rights of victims affected by domestic abuse crime as well as support all victims of crime in Maine. Join us in honoring victims during National Crimes Victims’ Rights Week.”

More Information + Facebook Link

For more information, go to hopeandjusticeproject.org. Visit the Hope and Justice Project on Facebook and follow their page. You can also contact Tammy at (207) 764-2977 if you have any questions.

