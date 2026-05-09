Friday’s County sports slate featured a busy stretch of baseball and softball action, with several teams putting up big offensive numbers.

Washburn, Fort Fairfield, and Fort Kent all earned baseball wins, while the softball schedule included victories for Lee Academy, Ashland, and Fort Fairfield.

Baseball

Washburn 11, Ashland 1

Washburn picked up an 11-1 win over Ashland behind a strong day at the plate from Miles Tate and Avery Nadeau.

Tate went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Beavers, while Avery Nadeau went 3-for-3 and also drove in 3 runs.

Nason Nadeau pitched five strong innings for Washburn, allowing Ashland’s lone run while striking out 10.

Tyler Cunningham led the Hornets with two hits.

Fort Fairfield 14, Hodgdon 3

Fort Fairfield put together a balanced offensive effort in a 14-3 win over Hodgdon.

Nine different Tigers recorded a base hit in the victory. Graydon King was strong on the mound, pitching 5 and 2/3 innings while striking out 13.

For Hodgdon, Finn Gardiner recorded a hit and drove in two runs for the Hawks.

Fort Kent 10, Lee Academy 6

Fort Kent earned a 10-7 win over Lee Academy.

Dom Cyr pitched a strong game for the Warriors, allowing no runs over 6 and 1/3 innings while striking out nine.

Kyle Paradis added two hits and scored twice for Fort Kent.

Softball

Lee Academy 9, Fort Kent 4

The Fort Kent girls fell to Lee Academy, 9-4.

Reese Doucette went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Niah Durost and Libby Jackson also had two hits apiece.

Ashland 16, Washburn 4

Ashland picked up a 16-4 win over Washburn.

Fort Fairfield 13, Central Aroostook 12

Fort Fairfield edged Central Aroostook in a close one, winning 13-12.

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