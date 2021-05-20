‘High School Musical’s Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu Are Reuniting for Another TV Movie

High School Musical fans rejoice: a mini-reunion for two OG HSM cast members in the form of an adult rom-com will be available later this year!

On Wednesday (May 19), Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu announced that they will co-star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion. On Twitter, the Disney alums playfully shared a photo from their HSM days alongside a new promo shot from the upcoming TV movie. "How it started vs. how it's going," Coleman captioned the original tweet.

"This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in a @lifetimetv Christmas Movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I’d get share the screen with one my favorite people," Coleman wrote on Instagram. "@corbinbleu & I are SO excited to join the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime this winter in #AChristmasDanceReunion."

This will mark Bleu and Coleman's first time appearing on screen together since the High School Musical trilogy and subsequent Disney Channel reunion. In the hit Disney film. Coleman played Taylor McKessie, best friend of Gabriella Montez and captain of the East High Scholastic Decathlon Team. Meanwhile, Bleu portrayed Troy Bolton's BFF Chad Danforth, a basketball whiz. Their characters fell for one another and they became a couple on-screen.

In the upcoming Christmas film, Coleman will portray Lucy Mortimer, a high-class attorney who returns to her old favorite vacation spot, the Winterleigh Resort, alongside her mother. While there, she's reunited with Bleu's character, Barrett Brewster, her childhood Christmas Dance partner and the nephew of the resort's owner. Together they navigate the holiday season and sparks quickly fly.