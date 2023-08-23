Hey Charlotte! Your message in a bottle was found off of Black Island in Blue Hill Bay off the Coast of Maine on Tuesday August 22nd!

We would appreciate your help in sharing this story, as we'd really like Charlotte to know that her message in a bottle was found, and we'd love to know where she threw it into the Ocean!

Scott Grierson and family found the bottle with the note in it while cleaning up trash from Maine's shores on Tuesday.

And while we're at it, we want to give a huge shout-out to the Grierson Family and their Facebook Group Clean Maine Shores for doing such a great job in picking up trash that washes ashore!

