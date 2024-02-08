Tubing is opening for the season at Hermon Mountain this Friday, February 9th and tickets are on sale now for their opening day.

Hermon Mountain is a family-owned and operated ski facility and has been for three decades. It is just 10 minutes from Bangor and is perfect for a fun afternoon on weekdays -- and a day trip on weekends.

They have a kitchen serving up food throughout the day, but you can also pack a lunch if you prefer and there is plenty of setting. They offer ski lessons, snowboarding lessons, equipment rentals, night skiing and, now, tubing starting this Friday, February 9.

You can zoom down their 600-foot slope in your tube on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tubing sessions are 2 hours each and you do get a tube rental with a purchased ticket. After you grab your ticket and tube you can walk up the hill to the top of the slope or if you don't want to walk to the top, you can take the tube lift.

Hours of Operation for Hermon Mountain's tubing are:

Fridays: 3-5 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sundays: 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

Tickets are released every Wednesday.

Tubing is great fun for the entire family or with a group of friends. Just remember tubing is for ages 3 and up only. If you have questions or concerns, contact their office at 207-848-5190 or visit them at 441 Newburg Rd in Hermon. You can also visit their website at https://skihermonmountain.com/.