It's been a nemesis for all of us at one time or another. Having debt in general is a way of life, and it's really just a matter of how well you keep up with monthly payments, no matter the amount, right? Easier said then done when living in ever-changing times. Many with minimal debt still struggle with on-time, monthly payments.

Even though credit cards have plenty of pros, relying on them too much is where so many fall into those deep, dangerous waters.

So, where do our 6 New England states land compared to the country? Do we have the most, lay somewhere in the middle, or sit on the lower end? General spoiler alert: Nevada has the highest, and I'm guessing that's not a shocker.

According to Upgraded Points, the United States of America has $890 billion in credit debt, which dropped during the COVID pandemic but is on the rise again as of 2022. As a matter of fact, Upgraded Points says that we had the largest spike in nearly 20 years between 2021 and 2022.

Does that really surprise anyone at all? We just came off of and continue to battle the aftermath of historic job losses, furloughs, and slashed hours resulting from the pandemic.

That said, reliance and behavior vary across the country, with the lowest amount of credit card debt being in New England and the Upper Midwest. The highest is in the Southeast and Southwest.

In New England, Vermont rounds out the top 5 states with the lowest credit card debt, followed by Maine at #7 and New Hampshire at #9. Connecticut is at #21, Massachusetts is ranked #24, and Rhode Island is #27.

