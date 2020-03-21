Here Are All the Movies You Can Watch Early On Demand During the Coronavirus Quarantine

Movie buffs that are in isolation with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be getting Hollywood blockbuster films early thanks to video-on-demand services.

While society is self-isolating during the social distancing period, the film industry will be releasing numerous films ahead of their intended release dates that you can watch from the comfort of your home. Some of the films recently hit movie theaters while some have yet to hit theaters altogether.

Here are all the movies coming to VOD and other streaming sites early due to the coronavirus crisis:

Frozen II: Available now on Disney+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Available now on Amazon and iTunes

Emma: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

Jumanji: The Next Level: Available now on iTunes and Amazon Onward: Available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon

Cats!: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

Bloodshot: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

The Hunt: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

The Invisible Man: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

Just Mercy: Available now on iTunes and Amazon

Big Time Adolescence: Available now on Hulu

Birds of Prey: Available for purchase on March 24

The Gentlemen: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24

The Way Back: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24 Dolittle: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24 I Still Believe: On-Demand on March 27 Sonic The Hedgehog: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 31

Trolls World Tour: April 10

Arkansas: May 1