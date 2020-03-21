Here Are All the Movies You Can Watch Early On Demand During the Coronavirus Quarantine
Movie buffs that are in isolation with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be getting Hollywood blockbuster films early thanks to video-on-demand services.
While society is self-isolating during the social distancing period, the film industry will be releasing numerous films ahead of their intended release dates that you can watch from the comfort of your home. Some of the films recently hit movie theaters while some have yet to hit theaters altogether.
Here are all the movies coming to VOD and other streaming sites early due to the coronavirus crisis:
Frozen II: Available now on Disney+
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Available now on Amazon and iTunes
Emma: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
Jumanji: The Next Level: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
Onward: Available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon
Cats!: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
Bloodshot: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
The Hunt: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
The Invisible Man: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
Just Mercy: Available now on iTunes and Amazon
Big Time Adolescence: Available now on Hulu
Birds of Prey: Available for purchase on March 24
The Gentlemen: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24
The Way Back: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24
Dolittle: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 24
I Still Believe: On-Demand on March 27
Sonic The Hedgehog: Available on iTunes and Amazon on March 31
Trolls World Tour: April 10
Arkansas: May 1
