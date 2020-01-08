Help Pay The Medical Expenses For Maine Girl Hit By Plow Truck

According to WMTW, at around 6:30 AM on Monday, January 6th, 14 year old Megan Falk was struck by a plow while walking to the bus stop. The accident threw her up over a snow bank. She was taken to CMMC and later LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland

Her sister, who she was walking with, was not injured.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the accident

The accident broke both her legs and damaged her kidney. She has had several surgeries and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

As her family's medical bills mount, they need our help. In addition to medical bills, they need money for travel expenses and to compensate for the time they'll need to take off from work. You can make your donation to their GoFundMe HERE