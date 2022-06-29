Have You Received Your Relief Check from the State of Maine?

Check the Status if Your Relief Check

Have you received your relief check yet in the mail? You can track yours and find the status with an easy to access Maine state website.

Many Mainers Already Have Received It in the Mail

The first round of checks were sent out about a month ago. Many Mainers have already gotten their checks while others are still waiting. In fact, over 500,000 relief checks have been sent to Maine residents since the start of June, according to WGME.

Some Maine Residents Are Waiting on Their Checks

That leaves an estimated 350,000 people in the state looking in for their money and wondering when it will arrive. Over 850,000 Maine residents are eligible to get one.

When Should You Expect to Get It?

About 200,000 checks are supposed to be mailed each week. Officials said there are 90,000 relief checks ready to go as of Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29. The end of July would be the latest for some to get their money.

Get our free mobile app

Deadline for Filing Taxes in the State of Maine

If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes yet in the state of Maine, you have a deadline to get it done before the end of October, 2022.

Relief Check Status Website

Check the status of your relief check and track the information right here. You can also get answers to some frequently asked questions like address changes and eligibility requirements. The information on the site is updated every Tuesday and Friday nights.

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.