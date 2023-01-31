What’s the Status of Your $850 Inflation Relief Check from Maine?

There’s good news if you have been waiting on your $850 inflation relief check.

Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks Funded and Mailed

The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) announced on January 31 that 10,200 inflation relief checks were put in the mail on Tuesday and will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Governor’s Office Provided Additional Funding

The inflation relief payments began in the Spring of 2022. The checks had been waiting for additional funding. That funding is provided through the Governor's Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan.

Inflation Relief Checks and Energy Relief Checks

DAFS said “The inflation relief payments returned more than $747 million of the state's surplus to eligible Maine people. The Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan will add another $398 million from the state's surplus through additional $450 energy relief checks.”

Eligible Maine Taxpayers

The remaining payments were a result of Maine taxpayers filing their tax returns near the October 31, 2022 deadline. Maine taxpayers who qualify for the inflation relief check needed to have their 2021 taxes filed before that date.

Comment for the Commissioner

Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said, "we are pleased to be able to complete this nation-leading inflation relief program and get money into the hands of Maine people who need it. With the completion of this program, our office is now shifting gears to process the recently approved energy relief payments, with the goal of beginning to send those out by the end of this month."

Check the Status

You can check the status of your inflation relief check on the Department of Administrative and Financial Services website. You can also see the status of the energy relief checks.

