Have You Licensed Your Dog for 2023?
Have you renewed your dog's licenses for 2023? They are supposed to be licensed by January 1st, but the State of Maine gives you a grace period until January 31st. After that, there's a $25.00 late fee imposed per dog!
In the State of Maine, all dogs age 6 months and older must be licensed including service and search and rescue dogs.
Licensing is very simple, you must go to your local Town or City Hall and bring a certified rabies certificate from a Maine veterinarian and then pay the licensing fee. Fees are $6.00 for neutered and spayed dogs, and $11.00 for males and females that haven't been "fixed". If your dog has been neutered or spayed, you must bring a note from your veterinarian.
In some cases, you can renew online HERE. If you renew online there's an additional $1.00 fee charged per dog, so the fee is $7.00 for neutered and spayed dogs and $12 for males and females that haven't been "fixed"
The late fee of $25.00 is in addition to the annual license fee, so be sure to get this done before January 31st, at the latest!
And did you notice dogs only have 4 toes?