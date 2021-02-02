Have You Been to Maine’s World Traveler Signpost in Lynchville?

When in Maine, you can be super international....kinda.

The sign is in the middle of nowhere Lynchville, Maine. According to Roadside America, there isn't much to Lynchville and this sign may be it's chief industry! It's a bucketlist item for sure!

Google Maps

If you aren't from Maine, and you hear that someone went to China AND Mexico in the same day...you may be confused. But Mexico, China, Rome, and Peru are names of Maine towns, cities and communities. There are more than 40 of them across the state! The Maine Geographic Book of lists (published by DeLorme in 1983!) shows that there are three kinds of town names on the list..

1) Names you right aways recognize as foreign countries: Paris, Denmark, Sweden, China and Mexico.

2) Town names that we're so used to that it seems weird that they are actually other places, like Scarborough, Berwick, Bangor, Falmouth, Cumberland, and York.

3) Names of places that you might not recognize as foreign at all, or you might not even know where they are in Maine, like Sorrento, Corea and Surry.

A friend of mine compiled a list from his no longer published DeLorme's Maine Georgraphic Book of Lists. These are communities named after foreign places and people, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:

Alfred

Athens

Bangor

Bath

Belfast

Belgrade

Berwick

Biddeford

Bremen

Bristol

Calais

Cambridge

China

Corea

Corinth

Cornish

Cumberland

Denmark

Dover

Dresden

Falmouth

Frankfort

Lebanon

Limerick

Lisbon

Madrid

Mexico

Moscow

Naples

Norway

Oxford

Paris

Peru

Poland

Rome

Scarborough

Somerset

Sorrento

Stockholm

Surry

Sweden

Troy

Verona

Vienna

Wales

Wells

Woolwoch

Yarmouth

York

Pandemic schmandemic. You can travel the world and never leave Maine!