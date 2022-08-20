Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New Hampshire in August. It must have at some point, right? Maybe in the "days of yore" before this climate change thing really kicked in.
Luckily, NO. According to our friends at the National Weather Service, the earliest it has ever snowed in Maine (with some accumulation) is in September. On September 29, 1991, Caribou, Maine saw some snow.
What about in New Hampshire? Concord saw its earliest snow ever in October of 1979. Mt Washington usually sees its first snow in September, with about six days of snowfall! It does snow in June on Mt. Washington, but thankfully the snow takes July and August off.
Both states usually see a wee bit of snow in late November. Enjoy the summer and no complaining about the heat. The "S" Word...isn't too far behind!