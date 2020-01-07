Harry Styles left a huge cash tip while out for dinner with Adele and James Corden.

The 25-year-old musician spent the holiday on vacation with the "Hello" singer and Late Late Night host in Anguilla this past week — and he rang in 2020 by giving his restaurant server a $2,020 tip in honor of the new year.

The waiter posted proof of the large gratuity on Instagram, alongside a caption thanking Styles and acknowledging that the "Lights Up" singer was likely following Donnie Wahlberg's lead, who left the same tip at an IHOP last week.

"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" he wrote. "@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele."

But that's not the only thing Styles did for humanity. He also posed for selfies with the server and his close friends. There was no sign of Adele in the shots, but Corden made an appearance in two of the snaps. As for the former One Direction singer, he was all smiles and wore a vacation shirt and pearls.

Once again Styles proved he's one of the most generous pop stars out there. He recently dropped his new album, Fine Line, which also encourages everyone to treat people with kindness.