Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Harry Styles is in quarantine, which state is the most hated in the U.S. and more, below!

Harry Styles and Other Don't Worry Darling Stars Are In Quarantine After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19



Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. According to Deadline, the film's stars, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and more, have been quarantined and the set will remain shut down for 14 days. The crew member who tested positive was not part of the principal cast, but was someone who "was in close enough proximity to them that the shut down was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed." (via Just Jared)

New Jersey Is the Most Hated State In America

According to BestLife's "Hatred Index," which lists the most hated states from least to most, the number one most hated state is apparently New Jersey. Following NJ are Texas, California, Oklahoma and Florida. The least hated state is Idaho, which instead takes the crown as the supposed "dirtiest" state. (via BGR)

Couple Gets Married at Dunkin' Drive-In Where They First Met

A Dunkin' general manager named Sugar Good got married to frequent customer John Thompson at her place of work, complete with doughnut-themed wedding, after being engaged for seven months. Good stated that she became enamored with Thompson, who would order a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich, at her Dunkin' location. Thompson admitted that he was too shy to ask Good out at first, but by the time he gained the courage, she had given him her number. The couple knew from their first rendezvous that what they had was special. After three weeks, Thompson popped the question in the Dunkin' parking lot. (via Good News Network)

John Legend Shares Adorable Photo of His "Mini-Me" Miles

The singer and wife Chrissy Teigen posted photos of their son Miles cheesin' while patiently waiting for votes to be counted in the presidential election. "Mini-me cautiously/optimistically watching these election results come in," Legend captioned his post, which showed Miles getting a taste of his very first election. Earlier this month, Miles joined his parents and sister Luna on stage with Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. (via Cosmopolitan)

Lori Loughlin Has Reportedly Been a "Wreck" While in Prison

The Full House actress, who was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her part in the college admissions scandal, began her sentence on October 30. Sources claim that Loughlin went into her time at prison strong, but that she now supposedly believes something will go terribly wrong or that she will end up spending prolonged time in prison. "There was nothing that could despite her fears," the source said. Loughlin also has to pay a $150,000 fine, serve a two-year probation and complete 100 hours of community service. (via Cosmopolitan)

T.I.'s Hit Song "Whatever You Like" Goes Viral Amid 2020 Presidential Election

The singer's 2008 song has become popular again due to several lyrics that sound like T.I. wants former VP Joe Biden to win, according to a TikToker. "I want yo body, need yo body" sounds very similar to "I want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden," according to the video below. Watch:

Colton Underwood Deletes Instagram After Restraining Order Is Filed Against Him

The former Bachelor 's ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who initially filed a restraining order against him, has dropped the order. “Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," Underwood said in a statement. It remains unclear why Underwood deleted his Instagram account, but it's likely he wanted a fresh start. (via Just Jared)