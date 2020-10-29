Harry Styles' car broke down in front of a fan's house. Unfortunately, she wasn't home at the time... but the superstar singer made up for that with some special notes and photographs.

A girl named Theadora initially shared the story on her Instagram account, which is now set to private.

When the "Watermelon Sugar" singer experienced car trouble recently, he sought help from Theadora's family friend, who took him into their house. While in the fan's home, Styles had some tea, left Theadora two autographed notes and even fed her pet fish, who is also named Harry. (Yes, Styles took photos of him in her bedroom with her fish tank!)

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," he wrote in the first note. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish."

When Styles found Theadora's copy of his latest album, Fine Line, he left a second note for her. He also drew a face mask on his face in the album artwork. "Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other," he wrote on the record. "Until next time, Harry."

See the sweet notes and photos, below.