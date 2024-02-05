Bus driver Alex Demers or "Mr. Alex" as his kids like to call him, wanted to make the holiday season extra special this past December so he added a few decorations to his bus. He never expected it would have such an impact on the students he drives daily.

"Mr. Alex" wanted to make a positive experience for the children on his route saying, "Bus drivers are the first people students see beside their parents as they start their day off and the last people they see as their day is coming to an end. Having a positive attitude as they come on and off the bus is SO important."

But "Mr. Alex" didn't stop with a positive attitude. He decided to add some decorations to his bus to really make the students smile. In December, he added lights and a wreath to his bus, which excited the children.

Alex Demers with permission Alex Demers with permission loading...

When it was time to take down his decorations the kids were sad to see them go and "Mr. Alex" couldn't have that. So, he decided to decorate his bus every holiday.

For February, he added red lights and hearts for Valentine's Day and the students were ecstatic and their parents were thankful.

Alex Demers with permission Alex Demers with permission loading...

"Mr. Alex' said "I've had many parents tell me that their kiddos never really used to like to ride the bus. Now they come home and it's all the talk about."

'Mr. Alex" let me know when Valentine's decorations must come down. He has St. Patrick ones ready to put up.

Alex Demers with permission Alex Demers with permission loading...

This story about "Mr. Alex" could go on and on because he doesn't just decorate his bus to make the children happy. He plays Kidz Bop music on Fridays to celebrate the weekend, makes sure he talks to them and listens, so they feel heard, and he always tries to make every trip a positive one.

Thank you "Mr. Alex" and other bus drivers out there. We know it's not the easiest job in the world, but you are making a difference!