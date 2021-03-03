Halsey’s Pregnancy Was Planned (Not That It’s Any of Your Business)

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how Halsey shut down an annoying pregnancy rumor, how Orlando Bloom is bonding with his new baby and more, below.

Halsey Shuts Down Assumptions About Her Pregnancy

Back in January, Halsey announced that she and Alev Aydin are expecting a baby. She recently took to Instagram to explain that her pregnancy was planned, but that she would be "just as happy even if it were another way." (via Cosmopolitan)

Orlando Bloom Wants His Daughter's First Word to Be 'Dad'



Orlando Bloom says that he incorporates the word "daddy" in all his songs that he often sings to his six-month-old daughter, Daisy, hoping that her first word will be "dad". (via People)

Survey Asks People About Hygiene Habits Since Quarantine

Quarantine has had us on lock down for about a year now. A recent survey revealed new hygiene habits, including how often people use deodorant (16 percent say less often), wear makeup (63 percent say less often) and put on fresh clothes (29 percent say less often). (via YouGov)

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Girl Six Months After Birth of Son

Hilaria Baldwin confirmed that the newest addition to the Baldwin family, Lucia, was delivered via surrogate just six months after Hilaria gave birth to her and Alec's son, Edu. She also said that she feels this child wil their last. (via People)

A Feral Cat Caused a Plane To Make an Emergency Landing

A Sudanese passenger plane was forced to land after a feral cat made its way into the cockpit and began to attack the pilots. (via WION)

San Diego Comic Con Goes Virtual for 2021

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con is moving online. Comic-Con has postponed all in-person events until 2022. The fully virtual fan festival will be free of charge and is set to take place July 23-25. (via Just Jared)