Guilty Plea in Drive-By Shooting, Waterville, Maine

A 19-year-old Maine man has pleaded guilty to felony assault in connection with a drive-by shooting last year in Waterville that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl.

Authorities say Gavin Loabe of Mercer was driving a vehicle in February 2020 when he fired several shots at an apartment building on Summer Street. One bullet hit the young girl while she was in her bedroom.

Attorneys say Loabe shot at the residence because he mistakenly thought someone else lived there. The girl was hospitalized for over a week. Emahleeah Frost still has a bullet lodged between two of her vertebrae.

Loabe is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to 10 years in prison.