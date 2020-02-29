Greenville Girls Upset Southern Aroostook to Take State Crown

The Greenville Lakers upset the previously undefeated Southern Aroostook Warriors Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class D girls state basketball championship.

Greenville, led by Halle Pelletier with 23 points was able to slow down the Warriors running game and keep perennial scoring threat Makaelyn Porter to just 5 points. Cami Shields and Madison Russell led the young Warriors squad with 8 points apiece.

The Lakers played five seniors for the entire game: Morgan Noyes, Halle Pelletier, Bianca Breton, Tiegan Murray and Jessica Pomerleau.

Southern Aroostook, the two-time defending state champion, finishes the season at 22-1.