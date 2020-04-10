Governor Mills Closes State Offices on Friday, April 10th

If you are trying to reach the Maine Department of Labor, via phone to file for unemployment benefits today, Friday, April 10th, you probably can stop trying. Governor Mills has closed all State Offices because of the snowstorm.

“With heavy, wet snow causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages, I am closing State government offices,” said Governor Mills. “I thank all Maine people for rising to the new challenge of a

spring snowstorm in the middle of a pandemic by staying at home and traveling only when absolutely necessary so our first responders and road crews can work safely.”

Offices will reopen on Monday