Adjusting to the new norms, while living through an unprecedented pandemic, is challenging for all of us. However, if you and your loved ones have healthy bodies, shelter, and food in your pantry, the truth is that you’re much more fortunate than others during this time.

Being of service to others who are struggling right now can be a perfect antidote to the boredom or anxiety that you may be experiencing. Yes, the coronavirus global crisis is devastating, but it is also a perfect time to (metaphorically) extend our hand to others and give what we can. The idea of giving back might feel overwhelming, but we have tips to help you get started. We’ll get through this together, one act of kindness at a time.