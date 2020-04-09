Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

Two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 16 in the past two weeks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday.

The latest victims of the illness were a man in his 80s from Waldo County and a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in his daily briefing Thursday that 23 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 560 confirmed cases in the state since the first case was detected here on March 12th. More than one-third (202) of those people have recovered from the illness.

To date, only two cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
56020210516

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2477
Aroostook2
Cumberland2691054411
Franklin711
Hancock3
Kennebec26891
Knox1031
Lincoln95
Oxford1261
Penobscot31175
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1446
Somerset51
Waldo11112
Washington1
York13244282
Unknown42
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20142.5%
20s508.9%
30s6010.7%
40s9016.1%
50s11420.4%
60s10919.5%
70s7313.0%
80+508.9%
