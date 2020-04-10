Watch Retirement Home Give Residents Emotional Family Motorcade

The good folks at Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living Community in Lafayette, Louisiana put together a very special "We Are in This Together Motorcade" for their residents yesterday, and it's going to give you all of the good feels you can handle.

The residents were treated to an awesome motorcade of vehicles, driven by family and loved ones, who wanted to make sure they know how much they are loved and missed.

Balloons, signs and a whole lot of smiles are clearly just what the doctor ordered.