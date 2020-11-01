Governor Mills Announces Stricter COVID-19 Measures

As expected, the Mills Administration has announced some updates to the COVID-19 restrictions due to a recent increase in cases in the State of Maine. These changes will not, however, affect in-person voting. Any occupancy changes will not go into affect until after Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to WGME, Governor Mills has ordered the return to a reduced number of people allowed at indoor gatherings. indoor gatherings will return to a maximum of 50 people, regardless of capacity. The gathering limit on outdoor activities remains at 100 people under existing guidelines, with physical distancing and the use of face coverings. The new, reduced capacity, regulation will go into effect on Wednesday, November 4th.

The Mills Administration said occupancy limits for retail establishments will remain at five people per 1,000 square feet of shopping space.

And, in another roll-back to the stricter mandates of the summer, people traveling from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are no longer exempt from Maine's quarantine or negative test requirement. People coming to Maine from these states must either quarantine for two weeks or receive a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken less than 72 hours from arrival in Maine. This is not limited to workers and tourists who want to visit Maine. It also applies to Maine residents who are returning to the state following a visit to the above-mentioned states. This requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, November 4th.

Additionally bars and tasting rooms in Maine will not be able to open tomorrow (November 2nd), as planned. Their reopening has been postponed until further notice.

This story will continue to be updated.

