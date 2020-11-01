Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo Featuring Daughter

Gigi Hadid shared her first family photo featuring her newborn daughter and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

On Saturday (October 31), the supermodel shared a series of photos and videos showing off the couple's Halloween costume and giving fans a peek at their daughter.

Their daughter wore a Hulk beanie with a matching green onesie. Hadid used a sticker of the superhero, The Hulk, to shield their baby's face. Neither Hadid nor Malik has revealed their child's name just yet.

See the sweet photos, below.

Gigi Hadid Instagram Story

Malik announced her birth on September 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he tweeted. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."