Gigi Hadid Threw Zayn Malik a Retro Arcade-Themed Birthday Party, Thanked Him for ‘Makin’ Me a Mama’

Gigi Hadid threw her baby daddy Zayn Malik an arcade-themed birthday party.

On Tuesday (January 12), the "Pillowtalk" singer celebrated his 28th birthday. His supermodel girlfriend threw him an epic party complete with real retro arcade games.

Hadid shared photos of her party-planning work via Instagram Stories. She had photos of Malik's face on birthday party hats and confetti and dubbed the event, "Z-Day." Balloons and Super Mario Brothers decorations were everywhere. Arcade games included The Simpsons, Pac-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Smash Brothers and more.

Hadid ordered a custom flower box in honor of Malik's new single," Nobody is Listening." She topped off the extravaganza with a custom cake from celebrity baker Buddy Valastro.

Hadid also shared a photo of the pair which showed Malik smoking a cigarette and Hadid wearing unicorn slippers. "Team No Sleep," she wrote. "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin' me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.'

See photos from the bash, below.

