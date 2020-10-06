Gov. Mills Will Move State to Stage 4 of Reopening; Face Masks Required Statewide

Governor Janet Mills announced today that the state is moving into Stage 4 of its 'Plan to Restart Maine’s Economy' beginning October 13.

Stage 4 increases the limits on indoor seating to 50 percent of capacity of a businesses permitted occupancy, or 100 people, whichever is less. Businesses must follow the public health measures in Maine's COVID-19 Prevention Checklists. A reopening date for indoor service for bars and tasting rooms is anticipated on Monday, November 2.

The Executive Order also strengthens the State’s face covering mandate by requiring private schools and municipal buildings, ensure that employees and people in their buildings adhere to this critical health measure. The Order now expands to the entire state, rather than just Maine’s coastal counties and more populous cities. Businesses that violate the Governor’s Executive Orders are subject to enforcement, including possible fines and loss of licenses.

According to the the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 5,565, an increase of 20 since Monday. 4,983 of those cases are confirmed while 582 are deemed probable.

There were no new deaths reported of an individual with COVID-19, keeping the total at 142. 457 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 7 are currently hospitalized with one in intensive care and none on a ventilator.

4,839 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 31 since Monday. The total number of diagnosed active and cases of COVID-19 is 584, a decrease of 12. The cumulative number of COVID-19 negative tests is 451,513 with a 14-day positivity rate of 0.5%.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through October 29, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

An executive order remains in place requiring large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities to enforce the state's face covering requirement, and order which will be statewide starting October 13.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.