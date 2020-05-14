Gov Mills Extends Maine’s Civil Emergency to June 11

Deep breaths, this is not as bad as it sounds. This is the second time Maine has extended the civil emergency and basically allows Maine to tap into federal resources to help Mainers. This is NOT the same thing as Gov Mills' stay healthy at home plan that had been extended to the end of this month or to plan to reopen Maine's businesses. Those things are still in place with their own timelines. Maine, like many states, files civil emergency orders when needed and over the years I have read about them mostly for weather-related things so ya...this is a little different.

Where are we today with numbers...May 14, 2020 Maine is seeing 943 of the 1,515 total cases of COVID-19 have recovered and 66 deaths according to WABI. That means there are 506 active cases at this time.