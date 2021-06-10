Calling all disco divas and people who just got back from outer space: Gloria Gaynor's New Jersey mansion is on the market!

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Gaynor's home is currently for sale and listed at $1.249 million. It resides in a cul-de-sac in a small town in New Jersey that is home to roughly 7,000 residents. The "I Will Survive" singer did the majority of the interior design for the home, which boasts 8,000-square-feet and two stories.

The home was built in 1988 on one acre. Gaynor purchased the house over two decades ago from an architect. At the time of purchase, she paid $888,000 for the estate.

The contemporary house features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, along with an in-home movie theater and pool that features a glass atrium. The house also features luxurious design flourishes, including stunning glass windows, architectural ceilings and a marble fireplace.

Gaynor designed the circular home office space herself. There's also a basement entertainment area complete with jukebox and pool table. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet fit for an iconic disco superstar.

Also on property? A gazebo along with numerous shady trees and ample outdoor space fit for large gatherings. At the edge of her property sits the Warrenbrook Golf Course.

“I used to have a Fourth of July party, then changed it to a Christmas party, then a birthday party,” Gaynor told the New York Times of the space. “Outside I built a stage in front of the pool and people danced. Inside people watched football on TV or were shooting pool and listening to the jukebox.”