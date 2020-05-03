Glamorize Your Zoom Meetings With Free Photos From Acadia National Park

It's become the new normal for companies whose employees are working from home because of the COVID-19 quarantine to hold meetings via Zoom or other video conferencing services. What people see behind you is most likely your home office or wherever you are at the time of the meeting, unless you want to get creative. If you want to glam up your background with a photo that symbolizes the beauty of Maine, Friends of Acadia has free photos you can download.

Acadia National Park is truly one of the most beautiful places on planet earth. There are 15 images you can choose from, including the most gorgeous sunrises and sunsets in the world -- the sun rising in the park, the sun setting near the Bass Harbor Head Light and the sun setting on Pemetic Mountain. Then, there's beautiful autumn foliage, scenic bridges, and lovely beaches. My personal favorite is the Northern Lights over the Bubbles and Jordan Pond.

Click here to download free photos for Zoom.