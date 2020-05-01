Gigi Hadid Addresses Pregnancy Revelation: ‘We Wish We Could Have Announced It On Our Own Terms’

Gigi Hadid officially confirmed she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

After TMZ broke the pregnancy news earlier this week, the supermodel finally addressed speculation during a video call with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday (April 30).

In her interview, Hadid shared her excitement about the baby, as well as revealed she wishes she and Malik could have made the announcement on their own terms.

"Thank you so much," she said after Fallon congratulated her on the happy news. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Hadid, who's reportedly having a baby girl, added.

She also shared details about her recent 25th birthday celebrations (which many fans believe doubled as a gender reveal party), explaining that her family got her an everything bagel cake because she's been craving them.

"I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake!” she said. "I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotions, but I cried every five minutes for, like, an hour every time I thought about how Buddy made my cake."

You can watch Hadid's Tonight Show interview, below:

Hadid's pregnancy revelation comes just one day after her mom, Yolanda, confirmed the happy news to Dutch publication RTL Boulevard.

"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," she told the outlet. "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."