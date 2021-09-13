Ghost Tracker Visits ‘Haunted’ Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor

Is Mount Hope Cemetery haunted? One man went on a tour to find out.

A man named John Huntington, who works with Maine Paranormal Society, loves to talk to the dead and quote “Get answers for us all” took a stroll through Bangor’s iconic Mount Hope Cemetery, (which has inspired Stephen King in several of his books) to see if some of the legendary stories of the deceased are true.

As John takes his walk, he has various contraptions he uses to try to contact and connect with spirits. He spent about 45 minutes there and claimed that he would like to return at night to give it another go. Now, I have walked through there many times on a nice fall DAY, there is no way in the world that I would ever set foot in there after dark without peeing my pants, so kudos to you, John. Is this all baloney? Maybe, but it sure is interesting and fun to imagine that it is real.

Built in 1834, Bangor’s 300-acre Mount Hope Cemetery is the nation’s second-oldest garden cemetery. It was designed by renowned architect Charles G. Bryant as part of a national movement to provide respite from grassless urban landscapes. Garden cemeteries were created as much for living as for those who had passed on.

You can explore on your own as well. There are two scheduled walking tours of the cemetery, coming up

Tuesday, September 14, 6-7:30 pm

Sunday, September 19, 10-11:30 am

Tickets are $10, and the tour meets at the Superintendent’s House at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1048 State Street, Bangor.

To purchase tickets e-mail curator@bangorhistoricalsociety.org