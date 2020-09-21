Get Your Dunkin’ Halloween Costume Now

Just when you thought Halloween was canceled this year, Dunkin’ has teamed up with Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country to create the first-ever Dunkin’ coffee cup and donut costumes. If you just can't wait you can order yours now at SpiritHalloween.com.

So if you have been wondering what you are going to wear this Halloween, or maybe just as everyday wear you can't go wrong with the classic combo of Dunkin’s coffee and a beloved donut.

dunkindonuts.com

Adult Dunkin’ Hot Coffee Cup Costume : A hot new Halloween choice that’ll have you buzzing, dressing up as the cup that keeps millions of people running every day is the perfect way to perk up the holiday and show your love of Dunkin’ coffee.

: A hot new Halloween choice that’ll have you buzzing, dressing up as the cup that keeps millions of people running every day is the perfect way to perk up the holiday and show your love of Dunkin’ coffee. Adult Dunkin’ Strawberry Frosted Donut Costume: Here’s how to put the treat in trick-or-treat, along with some extra sprinkles of sweetness. Fans can bring to life one of the brand’s most popular donut varieties, complete with pink strawberry frosting, colorful sprinkles, and a glazed donut headband that will have you craving real donuts more than any candy.

According to a press release by Dunkin' VP, Drayton Martin said:

“Every Halloween we see people creating their own Dunkin’ costumes to proudly show their passion for our brand. Even though the holiday may look different this year, we know our fans will find ways to celebrate the spirit of the season, and we’re thrilled to team up with Spirit Halloween to bring our fans some fun and keep Halloween running on Dunkin’.”

You can get your Dunkin’ inspired costume for a mere $39.99, while supplies last, one size only....now at SpiritHalloween.com