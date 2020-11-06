Get Up Close And Personal With Santa’s Magical Reindeer At A Maine Greenhouse In November

You may have heard a few Christmas jingles on your radio today and realized 'tis the season. There appears to be no shortage of festive attitudes this year and some family-friendly events are popping up all across Maine to get any grinches out there fully in the spirit. That includes an event at Longfellow's Greenhouses in Manchester, Maine, where adults and kids will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with Santa's "magical" reindeer for one Saturday in November.

Shared on Facebook by Longfellow's Greenhouses, the event will take place on Saturday, November 21st from 10am until 1pm. It will be an outdoor event, so plan accordingly depending on the weather forecast as well as CDC guidelines for gathering. Families will be able to interact with the reindeer and of course, take photos with the majestic animals during their visit. If a photo with Santa himself isn't going to happen this year, this might be the next best thing.

Even if you're not a believer in the magic of Christmas, reindeer are fascinating creatures on their own. PBS.org put together a list of 7 incredible fun facts about reindeer, including the fact that their eyes change color based on the seasons. Another fun is that reindeer are the only deer species in which females also have antlers. Can't have enough protection in the wild.

So get bundled up, make some hot cocoa and have the camera ready, because Santa's magical reindeer won't be visiting Maine for very long.