Get Ready! Semi-Final Soccer For Many County Teams This Weekend

The semi-final round for the high school soccer playoffs will be played Friday and Saturday, with several area teams still in the hunt for a trip to the regional and state finals next week. Fortunately, many local teams are still in play and there will be a lot of action this weekend. Here is the schedule of games for Friday and Saturday:

Girls;

Madawaska @ Wisdom 2:30 p.m. (Class D)

Maine Central Institute @ Fort Kent 4:00 p.m. (Class C)

Ashland @ PVHS (Saturday 10/30 TBA) (Class D)

Boys;

Van Buren @ Lee Academy 3:00 p.m. (Class D)

Mount View @ Fort Kent 6:00 p.m. (Class C)

John Bapst @ Presque Isle 2:00 pm Saturday 10/30 (Class B)

Teams that advance after the semi-final round will play in the Northern Maine Regional Finals scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The state championship games for the Maine Principal's Association high school soccer playoffs will be played next Saturday. Regional final and state final games are going to be played at neutral sites. Presque Isle is set to host the Class C and Class D regional and state championships at the Gherig Johnson Athletic Complex.

There are other matchups today and tomorrow not involving Aroostook County teams, however, if any of our teams advance they will be taking on the winners of these games.

Girls';

Central @ Bucksport (Class B)

Boys;

Bucksport @ Orono (Class C)

Ellsworth @ Winslow (Class B)

Best of luck to all of our Aroostook County teams still in play. We will update everyone on the scores and game times for next week, should any teams advance.

